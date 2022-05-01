A new government board intended to fight the spread of disinformation will not infringe on free speech, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas pledged Sunday, admitting the purpose of the panel could have been communicated better.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: ‘We’re not the opinion police’: Disinformation board won’t infringe on free speech, Homeland Security chief says - May 1, 2022
- : Stocks had a rough week. Smart investors are focusing on the long game - May 1, 2022
- : Foreclosure filings are up 132% from a year prior.Here’s what that means for the housing market (and it’s not what you might think) - May 1, 2022