Key Words: White House trade adviser says it’s a ‘certainty’ bull market lasts through 2020

Peter Navarro expressed serious optimism in an interview Sunday. Why so bullish? It’s all about the stimulus. “The Fed will be lowering rates. The ECB will be engaging in monetary stimulus. China will be engaging in fiscal stimulus,” he said.
