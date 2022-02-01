Key Words: WHO chief warns it’s too soon to throw in the towel on the pandemic: ‘It’s premature for any country to either surrender or to declare victory’

The head of the World Health Organization warned Tuesday that it’s too early to throw in the towel on the pandemic and cautioned that the now-dominant omicron strain, while less lethal than other variants, is still a high-risk illness.
