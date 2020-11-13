The head of the World Health Organization praised a developing country for its success in handling the coronavirus pandemic on Friday and urged others to re-evaluate their approach to health care.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: WHO head has singled out one developing country for its success in managing the coronavirus pandemic - November 13, 2020
- Gold futures end higher for the session, down for the week - November 13, 2020
- Key Words: The pandemic isn’t stopping one New York councilman from hosting a big Thanksgiving gathering — and a new survey shows he’s not alone - November 13, 2020