Key Words: Why Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio’s anxieties about a near-term recession are cooling

Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio downgrades his expectations for a recession hitting the U.S. before 2020 to a roughly one-in-three chance, citing the Federal Reserve’s firepower as a reason for optimism.
