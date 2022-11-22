‘There are people who think they’ve just got to be in on every deal that’s hot. … I think it’s totally crazy,’ said Berkshire Hathaway vice chair in the wake of FTX’s bankruptcy filing.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Don’t mention these topics over Thanksgiving unless you want a bust-up over turkey and potatoes. Ask these 5 timely financial questions instead. - November 22, 2022
- Key Words: Why do people invest in crypto? ‘It’s partly fraud and partly delusion,’ says Charlie Munger. - November 22, 2022
- The Tell: This short ETF is soaring as it benefits from crypto tumult after FTX collapse - November 22, 2022