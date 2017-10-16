Filmmaker Woody Allen said Sunday the sexual misconduct scandal that brought down Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was “very sad” for all involved, but that he’s worried the allegations will lead to a “witch hunt.”
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Woody Allen worries of Hollywood ‘witch hunt’ after Harvey Weinstein allegations - October 16, 2017
- Market Extra: Stock-market mystery: Would ETFs hold up in a 1987-style crash? - October 16, 2017
- Market Extra: Black Monday was baptism by fire for these Wall Street pros - October 16, 2017