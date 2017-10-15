Key Words: Woody Allen worries of Hollywood ‘witch hunt’ after Weinstein allegations

Filmmaker Woody Allen said Sunday the sexual misconduct scandal that brought down Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was “very sad” for all involved, but that he’s worried the allegations will lead to a “witch hunt.”
