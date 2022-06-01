Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen admitted Tuesday that she was “wrong” last year in believing U.S. inflation would not pose a long-term problem.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Yellen admits ‘I was wrong’ about underestimating path of U.S. inflation - May 31, 2022
- Financial Crime: Judge shuts credit repair service accused of being a $467 million pyramid scheme targeting people hurt by pandemic - May 31, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: South Korea posts stronger export growth in May - May 31, 2022