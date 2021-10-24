Key Words: Yellen predicts inflation will return to normal in second half of 2022

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that she doesn’t expect inflation to return to a normal rate until at least the middle of next year — but that doesn’t mean the U.S. is losing control of inflation.
