Hundreds of companies around the world have joined a temporary ad boycott against Facebook Inc., but Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg says he’s not worried and has no intention of changing its policies, according to a new report.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Zuckerberg said to say of Facebook ad boycott: ‘All these advertisers will be back’ soon enough - July 4, 2020
- NewsWatch: Forget earnings season. What’s the rest of 2020 going to look like? - July 4, 2020
- Economic Preview: Just when it seemed safe to go back to restaurants a new coronavirus outbreak threatens U.S. jobs recovery - July 4, 2020