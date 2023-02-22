Keysight Technologies Inc. KEYS shares were heading for their worst day on record Wednesday after the electronic design and test solutions company’s forecast fell short of Wall Street expectations late Tuesday. Keysight shares dropped as much as 17% to an intraday low of $151.31, and were last down about 15% at last check. Shares were also the worst performer on the S&P 500 index SPX Tuesday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Deere raises dividend by 5 cents to $1.25 a share - February 22, 2023
- Market Extra: Doubling down? Strategist who revels in challenging the consensus sticks by her call for 8% fed-funds rate - February 22, 2023
- : Nucor to create 200 more jobs in Alabama as it builds a new tower production plant - February 22, 2023