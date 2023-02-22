Keysight Technologies Inc. KEYS shares were heading for their worst day on record Wednesday after the electronic design and test solutions company’s forecast fell short of Wall Street expectations late Tuesday. Keysight shares dropped as much as 17% to an intraday low of $151.31, and were last down about 15% at last check. Shares were also the worst performer on the S&P 500 index SPX Tuesday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

