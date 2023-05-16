Keysight Technologies Inc. KEYS shares rallied more than 7% in the extended session Tuesday after the electronic design and test solutions company’s results and outlook topped Wall Street expectations. The company reported second-quarter net income of $283 million, or $1.58 a share, compared with $258 million, or $1.41 a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for stock-based compensation, acquisition-related and other costs, earnings were $2.12 a share, compared with $1.83 a share in the year-ago period. Revenue rose to $1.39 billion from $1.35 billion in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of $1.95 a share on revenue of $1.38 billion. Keysight expects third-quarter adjusted earnings of between $2 a share and $2.06 a share on revenue of $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. Analysts had forecast earnings of $1.96 a share on revenue of $1.38 billion.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

