Keysight Tech’s stock rallies on strong outlook

Keysight Technologies Inc. shares rose in the extended session Wednesday after the maker of electronic measurement instruments forecast an outlook that mostly surpassed Wall Street expectations. Keysight shares rose 4.3% after hours, following a 0.1% decline to close the regular session at $52.99. For the third fiscal quarter, Keysight estimates adjusted earnings of 72 cents to 82 cents a share on revenue of $942 million to $972 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of 74 cents a share on revenue of $913 million. The company reported second-quarter net income of $64 million, or 34 cents a share, compared with $49 million, or 27 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were 83 cents a share. Revenue rose to $990 million from $753 million in the year-ago period. Analysts had estimated 83 cents a share on revenue of $965.4 million.

