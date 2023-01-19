Taco Bell and KFC parent Yum! Brands Inc. YUM disclosed Thursday that it was hit with a ransomware attack, but said there is no evidence that customer databases were stolen. The company said it took certain systems offline, and is currently looking to fully restore affected systems, which is expected to be largely completed “in the coming days.” The restaurant chain operator said less than 300 restaurants in the United Kingdom were closed for one day following the attack. “While this incident caused temporary disruption, the company is aware of no other restaurant disruptions and does not expect this event to have a material adverse impact on its business, operations or financial results.,” Yum said in a statement. The stock, which was still inactive in premarket trading, has rallied 16.5% over the past three months while the S&P 500 SPX has tacked on 6.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

