Kia Corp. KR:000270 said Thursday it will switch to North American charging standards in the fourth quarter, giving its electric vehicle customers access to 12,000 Tesla Inc. TSLA Superchargers across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The company is also expecting to make available CCS1-to-NACS (Combined Charging System) adapters to enable nearly all Kia EVs to charge on Tesla’s network. starting in the first quarter of 2025. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

