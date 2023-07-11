Reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is in talks to buy back the minority stake in SKKN By Kim, the beauty company she sold to Coty Inc. COTY three years ago, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. A sale price hasn’t been set and talks could still end before a final agreement, the newspaper said. Previously known as KKW Holdings, the business was valued at $1 billion at the time Coty acquired its 20% stake. The deal would be part of an effort to expand SKKN’s products, the report said. Shares of Coty rose 2.3% in the extended session Tuesday after ending the regular trading day down 0.7%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

