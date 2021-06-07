Kimberly-Clark announces eco-partnership that will yield marine degradable materials

Kimberly-Clark Corp. announced Monday that it has partnered with biotech RWDC Industries to create sustainable plastic alternatives. The companies aim to develop materials that are marine degradable, which will move the company away from traditional fossil fuels and help Kimberly-Clark meet its sustainability goals. Over the next five years, Kimberly-Clark aims to introduce more eco-friendly products. RWDC uses plant-based oils to produce its proprietary PHA, which can be composted. Kimberly-Clark brands include Huggies diapers, Kleenex and Kotex. Kimberly-Clark stock is down 3.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 12.4% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

