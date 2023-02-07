Shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. KPRX soared about 57% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company said it will begin a Phase 2 clinical trial for its experimental eye drops as a treatment for ocular rheumatoid arthritis. The study plans to enroll 120 patients in the first half of the year. Kiora’s stock is down 87.9% over the past year, while the S&P 500 SPX has declined 7.1%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

