Kirby Corp. stock rose 2% in premarket trades Monday after the company said it remains open to opportunities to maximize value after wrapping up a strategic review of its distribution and services business. The Houston company said the market for mergers and acquisitions remains constrained partly because of a higher cost of borrowing to finance deals, but it will continue to weigh “any and all opportunities” for both its marine transport as well as its distribution and services businesses. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

