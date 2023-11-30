Private-equity firm KKR & Co. Inc. KKR, Hologic Inc. HOLX are teaming up to create a new platform aimed at accelerating innovation in medical technology with an initial focus on lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer deaths. The platform will be named Maverix Medical and will be managed by Ajax Health under the stewardship of Duke Rohlen. KKR and Ajax will contribute the portfolio company Serpex Medical to the platform, as it’s already working on technology to target lung tissue for biopsy or delivery of therapy. KKR’s stock has gained 61% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 18.5%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story