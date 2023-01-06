Private equity investment firm KKR & Co. Inc. KKR has signed a lease to increase its headquarters size in New York City’s 30 Hudson Yards by 220,000 square feet, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. The office footage includes a sizeable chunk of space that Meta Platforms Inc. META is exiting, the newspaper reported. KKR paid more than $500 million in 2021 for a majority stake in the 2.6 million square foot 30 Hudson Yards building’s observation deck. It already owns about 240,000 square feet in the building. The latest deal deal illustrates demand for office space despite recession and an increase in remote work. Citing data from real estate broker Savills, WSJ reported that nearly 19% of Class A office space was available for lease in Manhattan in the fourth quarter, compared to 11.5% in the first quarter of 2019. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story