The digital automated marketing platform Klaviyo priced its IPO at $30, above its expected range, Tuesday night. That came after Klaviyo on Monday said it planned to offer 19.2 million shares it hoped would price between $27 and $29 each. The company did not immediately respond to a request for more information. Shares are expected to begin trading on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “KVYO.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story