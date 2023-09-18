Klaviyo Inc. KVYO , the Boston-based digital marketing software-as-a-service platform, raised the proposed price range for its initial public offering on Monday to $27 to $29 a share from $25 to $27 previously. The news was reported late Sunday by Bloomberg. The company is scheduled to go public Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “KVYO.” Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup are the lead underwriters. Klaviyo is planning to offer 19.2 million shares to raise $556.8 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $7.3 billion. The move comes after Instacart, which is also primed to go public this week, raised its price range Friday to $28 to $30 a share, from $26 to $28 previously, following the success of Arm Holdings’ ARM successful IPO last week. The Renaissance IPO ETF IPO has gained 33% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 16%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

