Klobuchar exits Democratic presidential race, plans to endorse Biden

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is dropping out of the 2020 Democratic presidential race and plans to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden, according to multiple published reports. She performed well in the New Hampshire primary but has been lagging the race’s front-runners in funding and in polls.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
