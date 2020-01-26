Kobe Bryant–basketball star–dead at 41 in helicopter crash: reports

Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, according to reports. News site TMZ was the first to report the former Los Angeles Lakers’ death, which occurred in a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter, according to reports. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said at least five people died in the crash in Calabasas, Calif., just north of L.A. According to the Los Angeles Times, citing the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. local time near Las Virgenes Road, south of Agoura Road. This is a developing story, please return for updates.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

