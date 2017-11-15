Koch brothers back Meredith bid to buy Time: report

The billionaire Koch brothers are backing an effort by Meredith Corp. to buy Time Inc. , the New York Times reported Wednesday night. Sales talks between the two companies collapsed earlier this year, but the Kochs’ offer of a $500 million equity injection could reinvigorate new negotiations, the Times reported. It was unclear how much influence the Kochs, known for supporting conservative causes, would have if a deal is made. The Times said a deal may be announced after Thanksgiving. In addition to Time magazine, Time Inc. publishes People, Sports Illustrated, Entertainment Weekly and more than 100 other magazines. Iowa-based Meredith publishes Better Homes and Gardens and Martha Stewart Living, among others.

