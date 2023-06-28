Kodiak Gas Services Inc. on Wednesday priced its initial public offering of 16 million shares at $16 apiece, below a prior range of between $19 and $22. Shares of the company, which runs compression equipment to help with oil and gas production, are set to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the ticker “KGS.” The company also gave the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an extra 2.4 million shares at the IPO price. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Barclays were lead book-running managers for the offering. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

