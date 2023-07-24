Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. KOD plummeted 56.9% into record-low territory, and to pace all premarket declines, after the California-based biotechnology company said it decided to discontinue development of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) treatment tarcocimab. The decision comes after tarcocimab failed to meet primary efficacy endpoints in two studies of patients on longer treatment intervals, with an unexpected increase in cataracts observed over time. The company said it remains “well financed” with about $379 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, which provides the company with “significant optionality” after winding down tarcocimab. “While we have not come to a final conclusion, we remain committed to our vision and mission of developing transformative therapies for high prevalence diseases,” said Chief Executive Officer Victor Perlroth. The stock, which is on track to open below the May 2 record-low close of $4.30, has gained 1.8% year to date, while the iShares Biotechnology exchange-traded fund IBB has edged up 0.1% and the S&P 500 SPX has advanced 18.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story