Kohl’s shares rise after earnings and sales beat

Kohl’s Corp. shares rose 5.2% in Thursday premarket trading after the retailer reported fourth-quarter earnings and sales that beat expectations. Net income totaled $468.0 million, or $2.81 per share, compared with $252.0 million, or $1.44 per share, for the same period last year. Excluding the tax overhaul and store closures, EPS was $1.99, ahead of the $1.77 FactSet consensus. Revenue totaled $6.78 billion, up from $6.21 billion last year and ahead of the $6.74 billion FactSet consensus. Same-store sales grew 6.3%, just below the FactSet consensus for 6.5% growth. On Wednesday, Kohl’s raised its quarterly dividend 11% to 61 cents, payable March 28 to shareholders of record at the close of business March 14. For 2018, Kohl’s expects EPS of $4.95 to $5.45, ahead of the $4.72 FactSet consensus. Same-store sales are expected to be flat to up 2%. The FactSet guidance is for a 0.7% increase. And sales are expected to be down 1% to up 1%. FactSet consensus is for sales of $19.07 billion, up from $19.05 billion year-over-year. Kohl’s is shifting its reporting calendar in fiscal 2018, and expects to report first-quarter 2018 results during the week of May 20. Kohl’s shares are up 37.5% for the past three months, outpacing the S&P 500 index , which is up 2.7% for the period.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story