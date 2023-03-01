Kohl’s Corp. KSS stock is down 12% in premarket trading after the retailer posted a loss and also said it would fall short of analyst estimates for 2023 profit. Kohl’s said it lost $273 million, or $2.49 a share in the fourth quarter, after recording net income of $299 million, or $2.20 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Wall Street analysts expected Kohl’s to earn 97 cents a share, according to estimates compiled by FactSet. Kohl’s fourth-quarter sales fell 7% to $5.8 billion, short of the analyst forecast of about $6 billion. Looking ahead, Kohl’s said it expects 2023 adjusted profit of $2.10 a share to $2.70 a share, below the analyst estimate of $3.17 a share. Kohl’s CEO Tom Kingsbury said the fourth-quarter results “reflect meaningful proactive measures we took to better position the business for 2023, as well as sales pressure driven by the ongoing persistent inflationary environment.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story