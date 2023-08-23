Kohl’s Corp. stock KSS was up by 2% in premarket trades Wednesday after the retailer topped its second-quarter profit target, although it said it could miss analyst estimates for its full-year earnings at the low end of its projected range. Kohl’s said its second-quarter profit dropped to $58 million, or 52 cents a share, from $143 million, or $1.11 a share, in the year-ago quarter. The latest figure handily topped the FactSet consensus estimate of 23 cents a share. Sales by Kohl’s fell by about 4.8% to just under $3.9 billion, ahead of the analyst forecast of $3.76 billion. Looking ahead, Kohl’s expects adjusted 2023 profit of $2.10 to $2.70 a share, compared to the analyst view of $2.38 a share.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

