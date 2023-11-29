Kraft Heinz Co. KHC said Wednesday it is launching its first plant-based mac & cheese in the U.S. via its joint venture with TheNotCompany called The Kraft Heinz Not Company LLC. The new dish is available in original and white cheddar flavors. “Leveraging the strengths of both companies, we’re offering the creamy and comforting experience KRAFT Mac & Cheese fans have loved for over 85 years — without the dairy,” the company said in a statement. The plant-based mac & cheese will start rolling out on shelves across the U.S. from now through early 2024. The company is already offering plant-based Kraft NotCheese slices and NotMayo and intends to add further products to its offering and to expand overseas. Kraft Heinz’s stock was up 0.2% premarket but has fallen 14% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 18.6%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

