Kraft Heinz stock gains 2% after company ‘returning’ to normal, files 10K

Kraft Heinz Co. said late Friday it filed its annual report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, delayed after the company said last month it would have to restate a few financial statements as it was investigating certain misstatements that the company said were not “quantitatively material.” “We are pleased that Kraft Heinz is returning to a path of normalization, ” board chairman Alex Behring said in a statement. , Chairman of Kraft Heinz’s Board of Directors. The company said it expects to file its quarterly report on the SEC form 10Q “on or before” July 31. Shares of Kraft Heinz rose 2% in the extended session Friday after ending the regular session up 0.4%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

