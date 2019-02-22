Kraft Heinz’s credit outlook revised to negative at S&P

Kraft Heinz Co.’s credit rating outlook was revised to revised to negative from stable Friday at S&P Global Ratings, following the packaged food company’s disappointing fourth-quarter results, lowered dividend and the receipt of subpoena from the SEC. The credit rating agency said it could downgrade Kraft Heinz over the next 12 to 24 months if its business continues to falter, an inability to control costs, or if its credit ratios don’t improve. The rating could also be lowered if the ongoing SEC investigation uncovers material accounting misstatements, internal control problems or other accounting irregularities. S&P kept its long-term rating on Kraft Heinz at BBB, which is two notched above “junk” status. Kraft’s stock plummeted 27% in midday trade, on track for a record low and biggest-ever one-day selloff. It has plunged 48% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.2%.

