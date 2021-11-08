Kroger confirms news of the grocer accepting Bitcoin Cash was ‘fraudulent’

Kroger Co. confirmed that an early Friday news release pushed out on PR Newswire saying the company would accept Bitcoin Cash in the coming weeks was “fraudulent.” The release, which included details about the fake program and false statements from Kroger executives, has since been removed from the Kroger website. “This morning a press release was fraudulently issued claiming to be The Kroger Co. that falsely stated the organization will begin to accept Bitcoin Cash. This communication was fraudulent and is unfounded and should be disregarded,” the company said in a statement. Kroger stock has gained 36.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 24.6% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

