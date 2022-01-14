Tim Massa, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief people officer, called the findings ‘misleading and untrue.’
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: Oil rallies as analyst warns Ukraine crisis could be a ‘seismic event’ for the energy market - January 14, 2022
- : Kroger employees are surrounded by food at work — but many struggle to afford food and rent, says a survey of 10,200 workers - January 14, 2022
- The Ratings Game: The bear-market selloff in Chipotle’s stock has created an ‘attractive’ buying opportunity, analyst says - January 14, 2022