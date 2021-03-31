Kroger plans to grow with digital, private label brands and fresh food

Ahead of its investor event on Wednesday, Kroger Co. reiterated its full-year 2021 guidance for an identical sales decline of 3% to 5% and earnings per share of $2.75 to $2.95. The FactSet consensus is for an identical sales decline of 4% and EPS of $2.80. The grocery retailer outlined plans for shareholder return of 8% to 11% and net earnings growth of 3% to 5% through a number of strategies, including fresh food sales increases, accelerating digital, which the company says is now a growth engine, and wider competitive moats, such as continued innovation in its private label Our Brands. COVID-19 drove a surge in online grocery, with competitor Albertsons Cos. Inc. announcing Tuesday that it has partnered with Google on a number of digital initiatives. Kroger stock has gained 26.4% over the past year while the S&P 500 index is up 53.2% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

