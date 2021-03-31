Ahead of its investor event on Wednesday, Kroger Co. reiterated its full-year 2021 guidance for an identical sales decline of 3% to 5% and earnings per share of $2.75 to $2.95. The FactSet consensus is for an identical sales decline of 4% and EPS of $2.80. The grocery retailer outlined plans for shareholder return of 8% to 11% and net earnings growth of 3% to 5% through a number of strategies, including fresh food sales increases, accelerating digital, which the company says is now a growth engine, and wider competitive moats, such as continued innovation in its private label Our Brands. COVID-19 drove a surge in online grocery, with competitor Albertsons Cos. Inc. announcing Tuesday that it has partnered with Google on a number of digital initiatives. Kroger stock has gained 26.4% over the past year while the S&P 500 index is up 53.2% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Kroger plans to grow with digital, private label brands and fresh food
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)