Kroger to hire 20,000 associates for the holiday season at Oct. 13 event

The Kroger Co. said Wednesday it is planning to hire 20,000 associates for the holiday season at an event planned for Oct. 13. The company will hire for retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, and pharmacy and healthcare roles using virtual and on-site interviews scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. ET on that day. Shares were down 0.6% premarket but have gained 26% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 15.7%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story