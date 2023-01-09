Shares of Kronos Bio Inc. KRON jumped 25% in premarket trading on Monday after the company announced a development deal with Roche Holding’s CH:ROG Genentech. Kronos has a drug discovery platform that will be used to support Genentech’s research in small-molecule drugs for cancer. As part of the agreement, Roche will pay $20 million upfront, with milestone payments worth up to $554 million. Kronos’ stock has declined 86.4% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX is down 17.0%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

