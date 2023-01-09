Shares of Krystal Biotech Inc. KRYS fell 9.5% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration moved back the decision date for its experimental treatment for a rare skin condition. The new PDUFA date for the dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa treatment candidate is May 19. The company had made a change to the hardware in the manufacturing process. “While we are disappointed that this change was viewed as a major amendment, we are committed to working with the FDA as it completes its review of the B-VEC application,” Krystal Biotech CEO Krish Krishnan said in a news release. Krystal’s stock is down 29.0% for the past year, while the S&P 500 SPX has declined 17.0%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

