Kudlow doesn’t see ‘major blow’ to U.S. economy from coronavirus

Top White House economist Larry Kudlow said Friday there doesn’t seem to be a “major blow” to the U.S. economy from the COVID-19 outbreak. Speaking in a CNBC interview, Kudlow called the virus “not an American story” and said the U.S. was in “pretty good shape,” as economic fundamentals are strong. His comments came after remarks by officials including St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who said there is a “high probability” that the outbreak will be a temporary shock. U.S. stocks extended losses Friday as the spread of the virus in China and neighboring countries increased worries about the impact on global growth and supply chains. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story