Kudlow says Fed should ‘take back’ interest-rate hike

White House economist Larry Kudlow told Bloomberg TV on Friday the Federal Reserve should “take back” its December interest rate hike. Commenting after the stronger-than-expected June jobs report, National Economic Council Director Kudlow said “we are still in a very strong prosperity cycle.” U.S. stocks opened lower after the jobs report somewhat dampened expectations for a rate cut by the Fed, which meets next July 30-31. Kudlow said evidence shows that inflation is at “rock bottom” and way below the Fed’s target. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

