Kulicke & Soffa sets $150 million ASR, representing nearly 5% of market cap

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. announced Wednesday that it has entered into a $150 million accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement. The semiconductor maker said the ASR is part of its current $800 million share repurchase program. The chip maker’s stock was little changed in premarket trading. The ASR represents 4.9% of the company’s market capitalization of $3.05 billion as of Tuesday’s closing price. It comes after the stock has tumbled 28.3% over the past three months, while the PHLX Semiconductor Index has dropped 18.6% and the S&P 500 has shed 10.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story