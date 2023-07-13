Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, testified before a federal grand jury in recent weeks to answer whether the former president had ever privately acknowledged in the days after the 2020 election that he had lost, the New York Times first reported late Thursday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Fed: Fed’s Waller, unimpressed by inflation data, calls for two more rate hikes this year - July 13, 2023
- Distributed Ledger: Crypto bulls are thrilled by court ruling that XRP isn’t always a security - July 13, 2023
- : Kushner, other top Trump aides testified before grand jury in Jan. 6 probe: reports - July 13, 2023