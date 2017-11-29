Kushner talked to Mueller’s investigators about Flynn: report

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators spoke to White House senior adviser — and the president’s son-in-law — Jared Kushner earlier this month and discussed the role of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, CNN reported Wednesday night. Flynn is said to be one of the targets of Mueller’s probe into Russian election meddling, and Kushner’s attorney told CNN that he “voluntarily cooperated” in a meeting that lasted less than 90 minutes. One source told CNN that the aim of the meeting was to make sure Kushner did not have information that could exonerate Flynn. Separately, CNN reported Wednesday that Mueller’s team has postponed grand jury testimony regarding Flynn, leading to speculation that he had struck a plea deal. Last week, Flynn’s attorneys told President Donald Trump’s legal team that they would stop sharing information about the investigation, another move that suggests a plea deal is in the works.

