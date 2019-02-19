La-Z-Boy stock gains 5% after company’s fiscal Q3 tops views

Shares of La-Z-Boy Inc. rose nearly 5% in the extended session Tuesday after the furniture maker reported fiscal third-quarter sales and earnings above Wall Street views. La-Z-Boy earned $28.7 million, or 61 cents a share, compared with $12.3 million, or 25 cents a share, a year ago. Adjusted for one-time items, La-Z-Boy earned 63 cents a share, compared with 25 cents a share a year ago. Sales rose 13% to $468 million in the quarter, compared with $414 million a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet expected La-Z-Boy to earn an adjusted 55 cents a share on sales of $458 million. La-Z-Boy shares ended the regular trading day up 2.6%.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story