High-end restaurants will be the first place you’ll find cell-cultivated chicken made by East Just, Inc. and UPSIDE Food.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Pete Buttigieg warns of potential for flight delays as 5G deadline hits Saturday - June 26, 2023
- : ‘Lab-grown’ chicken is now legal to sell in the U.S. What does it actually taste like? - June 26, 2023
- Market Extra: Wall Street’s crystal ball is broken: Why financial markets’ big bet on China’s economic boom is going all wrong - June 26, 2023