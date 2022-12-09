Adamas One Corp. said it priced 2.45 million shares at $4.50 a share for proceeds of $11 million in its initial public offering for trading on Friday on the Nasdaq. The Scottsdale, Ariz.-based company specializes in lab-grown diamonds for jewelry and industrial uses. Alexander Capital LP is sole book-running manager for the offering. Adamas One priced its IPO at the bottom of its estimated range of $4.50 to $5 a share. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
