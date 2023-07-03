Labcorp LH said Monday it completed the spinoff of Fortrea as an independent contract research organization, or CRO, that specializes in Phase I to IV clinical-trial management, patient access, and technology solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations around the world. Fortrea has begun trading Monday on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “FTRE.” Fortrea’s stock is up 4.7% from its previous close as a when-issued stock. Labcorp’s stock is currently up about 0.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

